BGMEA delegation meets Australian MP to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral trade

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:03 pm

BGMEA delegation meets Australian MP to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral trade

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Wednesday met Australian MP Matt Burnell at the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Australia.

During the meeting, they discussed possible avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Australia. 

They also observed that intensified cooperation and more meaningful bilateral engagement will help to unlock immense trade and investment potential between Bangladesh and Australia.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, former Vice President Md. Moshiul Azam Shajal, Director Asif Ashraf, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam Shawn, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud attended the meeting. 

M Allama Siddiki, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia, along with senior officials of the High Commission also participated in the meeting.

The BGMEA delegation expressed thanks to the Australian government for its decision to continue duty-free market access of Bangladeshi products to the Australian market even after Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC status, saying it would facilitate trade with Australia.

They also briefed Matt Burnell about the investment opportunities being offered by Bangladesh while growing infrastructure of the country to support expanding trade and investment. 

Matt Burnell assured his continued endeavour to take Bangladesh-Australia to its potential. He also informed about his effort to increase the membership in the Bangladesh Group in Australian Parliament which currently stands at 44. 

The BGMEA president assured to work more closely to strengthen the ties and organise more such bilateral missions. 

He particularly invited the MPs in Bangladesh Group in Australian Parliament to visit and exploring business opportunities in Bangladesh.
 

