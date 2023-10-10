BGFCL sells gas worth Tk1,053cr from its 39 wells  

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) in FY23 sold gas worth Tk1,053.60 crore and petroleum products worth Tk101.90 crore from five gas fields under its operation, the company reports.

Furthermore, the company deposited Tk935 crore to the state treasury in the fiscal year.

During the 68th annual general meeting (AGM) of BGFCL, held at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday, the company revealed its achievements in the past fiscal year.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the BGFCL's five gas fields, comprising 39 producing wells, collectively extracted an impressive daily average of 598 million cubic feet of gas, along with 400 barrels of condensate as valuable gas by-products, a press release said.

Throughout this fiscal year, BGFCL sold a total of 6,174.35 million cubic meters (MMcm) of gas and 230.39 lakh units of petroleum products during this period, generating revenue amounting to a total of Tk1,155.50 crore.

Janendra Nath Sarkar, chairman of Petrobangla, along with Abdus Sultan, managing director of BGFCL, and various directors and shareholders of the Board of Directors participated in the AGM, chaired by Nurul Alam, secretary to the Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Ministry.