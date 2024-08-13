BGB won't turn its back on border anymore: Sakhawat

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will not turn their backs on the border anymore, Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said today (13 August).

"This party [Awami League] was worse than any fascist party. They told BGB, who are supposed to protect borders, to turn their backs," he said while talking to journalists at the BGB Hospital after visiting BGB members who suffered injuries in clashes during the quota reform student movement.

"That will not happen anymore," he added.

Asked about the actions against the police officials responsible for violence against students and demonstrators, Sakhawat said, "However long I am here, I will make sure these criminals are brought to book."

Police are regretful for their deeds during the quota reform movement, he said, adding that police was made monsters during the last 15 years.

"Don't worry, police are very sorry. Those who made them monsters, I repeat, we will not spare them. Police say that they don't want to go out for a day wearing present uniform," he added.

The home affairs adviser called upon leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement to provide new designs for police uniforms and badges.

He said that police, Ansar, RAB, BGB and Bangladesh Army are the national forces, which are not anyone's personal force.

"These forces were made monsters . . . I will take those who were responsible for it to the international court. How many people they killed, destroyed every institution. They asked forces like BGB to turn its back on border," he added.

"We are trying to identify those who ordered police to open fire," he added.

The adviser said most members of the police force have returned to duty and a final assessment on the matter will be made after Thursday, the end of the deadline for police to join work.

He said sufficient members of the law enforcement agencies will be deployed to maintain security on August 15.

"We will take all necessary security measures for that day. The police, BGB and RAB will be deployed. Maybe there will be Bangladesh Army too," he added.