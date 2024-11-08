BGB seizes Tk2cr worth of smuggled goods along Feni border

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 06:55 pm
Lt Col Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commander of the BGB Feni battalion, confirmed the matter

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods valued at over Tk2 crore along the Feni border today (8 November).

Lt Col Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commander of the BGB Feni battalion, confirmed the matter.

A team from 4-BGB under Debapur, Champaknagar, and Khejuria BOP of Fulgazi Upazila conducted an anti-smuggling operation in the border areas, resulting in the seizure of 12,000 yards of China fabric, five Indian cattle, 43 bottles of phensedyl, 70kg of Bangladeshi garlic, one pickup, one medium-sized truck, and one large covered van.

The total estimated value of the seized goods is Tk2,17,08,200.

The confiscated items will be handed over to the customs, added the BGB official.

He further noted that BGB's intelligence operations are ongoing to ensure border security and prevent smuggling.

As part of these efforts, the goods smuggled goods were seized during the recent raids.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) / smuggled goods / Feni

