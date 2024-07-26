BGB seizes snake venom worth over Tk16cr

UNB
26 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:26 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized snake venom worth more than Tk16 crore from the border area of Dinajpur's Birampur upazila in the early hours today (26 July).

Acting on a tipped-off, a team of BGB-20 conducted a drive in the South Damodarpur area of Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur around 3am and seized the venom weighing around 2.466kg, Battalion Commander (Ordnance) Lt Col Nahid Newaz said in a press release this afternoon.

The confiscated snake venom was stored in two glass jars, he added.

No one could be arrested as the smugglers left the venom sensing the presence of the BGB, said the commander.

