BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk192 crore in September

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in different drives, seized smuggled goods worth about Tk192.47 crore, from the country's border areas in the month of September.



The seized items include 31 kg gold, 26 kg silver, 5,69,468 cosmetics items, 19,056 imitation jewellery, 24,312 sharees, 10,806 three-pieces/shirt-pieces/chadars/blankets, 1,720 cubic feet of wood, 6,535 kg of tea leaves, 1,18,910 kg of coal, 11 hard stone idols, 3 trucks, 5 pickups, 6 private cars, 4 moon cars, 35 CNG/easybikes and 87 motorcycles.

They also recovered four pistols, nine guns, seven magazines and 26 rounds of bullets, reads a press release.

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month.

Legal action has been taken against 256 smugglers.

