BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk184cr in November

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized a massive haul of smuggled goods, firearms, and ammunition worth Tk183.98 crore during raids conducted across the country's border areas and other locations in November 2023.

The confiscated contraband includes 27 kg 400 grams of gold, 8 kg 280 grams of silver, 1,41,914 cosmetics, 2,558 imitation jewellery, 16,635 sarees, 20,456 three-piece outfits, shirt pieces, sheets, blankets, and readymade garments, 3,413 cubic feet of wood, 2,943 kilograms of tea leaves, 2,09,997 kilograms of coal, 200 cubic feet of stone, one touchstone statue, seven trucks, six pickups, one covered van, 30 CNG-run auto-rickshaw/Easybikes, and 60 motorcycles.

Additionally, BGB recovered an arsenal of weapons: two pistols, two different types of guns, 4 magazines, one cocktail, and 136 rounds of ammunition, reads a press release.

BGB's anti-narcotics operations also sized of drugs and narcotics including 14,77,908 Yaba tablets, 6 kg 590 grams of crystal meth ice, 46 kg 342 grams of heroin, 11,226 bottles of Phencidyl, 26,588 bottles of foreign liquor, 3,336 litres of locally made liquor, 4,800 cans of beer, 1,955 kilograms of ganja, 86,744 packets of bidis and cigarettes, 43,855 intoxicant injections, 6,155 bottles of Iscaf syrup, 3 kg 785 grams of cocaine, 1,696 bottles of Mkdil/Cofidil, 1,230 Enegra/Senegra tablets, 29,14,999 pieces of various medicines, 595 packets of pesticides, and 14,572 other tablets.

During BGB's border operations, legal action was initiated against 178 smugglers, including 150 Myanmar nationals, 20 Bangladeshis, and two Indians for illegal border crossings.