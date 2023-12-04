BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk183.98 crore in November

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in different drives, seized smuggled goods worth about Tk183.98 crore from the country's border areas in the month of November. 

The seized items include 27.400 kg gold, 8.280 kg silver, 1,41,114 cosmetics items, 2,558 imitation jewellery, 16,635 sarees, 20,456 shirt pieces/chadars/blankets/ready-made garments.

The items also include  3,413 cubic feet of wood, 2,943 kg of tea leaves, 2,09,997 kg of coal, 200 cubic feet of stone, 1 rough stone statue, 7 trucks, 6 pickups, 1 covered van, 30 CNG/easy bikes and 60 motorcycles.

The recovered weapons include 2 pistols, 2 different types of guns, 4 magazines, 1 cocktail and 136 rounds of bullets. 

Earlier, a large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month.

Legal action has been taken against 178 smugglers.

 

