BGB seizes over 4kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized 4.39kg of heroin after searching a passenger bus in Cox's Bazar.

However, no one was arrested during the search operation at Banglabazar on Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway on Friday, Captain of 34 BGB in Cox's Bazar, Lt Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury, said.

Based on a tip-off, a passenger bus heading towards Cox's Bazar from Kushtia was stopped at the Banglabazar area of Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway around 9am on Friday.

The bus was searched, and 4.398 kg of heroin was seized from an unattended bag, the BGB captain added.