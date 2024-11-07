BGB seized smuggled goods worth Tk225 crore, detained 616 people in Oct

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized various types of smuggled goods worth Tk225.88 crore by conducting raids in different border areas and other places in October.

A total of 616 people, including 243 smugglers and 28 Indian nationals, were detained during the raids.

Besides, 1,298 Myanmar citizens also repatriated to their ancestral land, according to a BGB press release issued today.

The seized contraband items includes, 986 grams of gold, 14,302 sarees, 15,023 three pieces/shirt pieces/chadars/blankets/readymade garments, 27,652 meters of cloth, 2,50,722 cosmetics items, 3,149 cubic feet of wood, 2,265 kgs of tea leaves, 4,16,711 kgs of sugar, 4,130 kgs of fertilizers, 86,750 cft of coal, 20,440 mobile displays, 40,640 spectacles, 942 kgs of yarn, 15,334 kgs of betel nuts, 90,904 kgs of garlic, 1,318 kgs of onion, 22,889 kgs of Jira, four touchstone idols, 21 trucks, 24 pickup vans, five private cars and microbuses, nine trolleys, 347 boats, 53 CNG and easy bikes, 81 motorbikes and 24 bicycles.

Besides, locally-made firearms, including two pistols, three guns, one rifle, one revolver, three grenades, one rocket bomb, two magazines and 270 rounds of bullets, were also recovered from ongoing drive in different times in October.

The paramilitary BGB also seized huge amounts of illegal drugs and narcotics. These include, 5, 90,977 pieces of yaba tablets, 3.195 kgs of ice (crystal methamphetamine), 11. 802 kgs of heroin, 26,599 bottles of phensidyl, 21,605 bottles of foreign liquor, 444 liters of local liquor, 988 cans of beer, 1,412 kgs of ganja, 1,40,196 packets of bidis and cigarettes, 74,656 narcotic tablets and injections, 4,362 bottles of Indian Iscaf syrup, 19.333 kgs of cocaine, 1,859 bottles of Mkdil and cofidil, 5,54,558 different types of drugs, 2,21,346 Engro and Senegra tablets, 20 bottles of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 7,59,340 other tablets.