BGB seeks public assistance to prevent border escapes
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has requested public assistance to prevent escapes through the border.
Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the BGB at +8801769-600682 or +8801769-620954, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of BGB today (7 August).
Earlier yesterday (6 August), he said the BGB had strengthened securities at the borders to prevent illegal passing.