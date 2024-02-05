BGB protests death of Bangladeshi from Myanmar shelling; deploys additional personnel

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) protested the death of a Bangladeshi by mortar shelling from Myanmar and said it is closely monitoring the conflict situation in the borders.

Additional BGB personnel have been deployed in the border areas to monitor the situation, BGB Cox's Bazar Region Commander Brigadier General Morshed Alam told reporters at a press briefing in Bandarban on Monday (5 February) evening.

Earlier on the day, two people were killed after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

The explosion occurred around 2:20pm when a shell hit an under-construction house located in Jolpaitali village of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

The deceased were identified as the house owner, Hosneara Begum, 60, wife of local market trader Badshah Mia and a Rohingya labourer who was working on-site.

The Rohingya man died on the spot, and Hosneara Begum breathed her last while she was being taken to the hospital, Ghumdum Union Parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said.

Following the incident, upazila administrative officials and members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) visited the scene.

Rebel factions in Arakan state have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp. The ongoing conflict has been marked by persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions.

Officials have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

International media reports suggested several more insurgent groups, some forming alliances among them, are confronting the government army in several parts of Myanmar.

Amidst the conflict, at least 95 Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) personnel have entered Bangladesh till Monday (5 February) morning and sought refuge.

These people have been taken to safety after the weapons they carried with them were deposited in the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) cache, BGB headquarters Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam confirmed in a press release.

Many of them fled the conflict zone with injuries and now are being treated at different hospitals in Cox's Bazar District.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped Bangladeshis living near the Myanmar border as bullets and rockets from the ongoing conflict between the junta and rebels have been hitting people, vehicles, and buildings across the border.

Many have even left their home for safe shelter.

Bangladesh had previously ordered an extra security vigil on the border with Myanmar given the gunfights between the Myanmar military and the insurgent Arakan Army, which is active in the bordering Rakhine region of the country.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometers (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.

Bangladesh played a critical role in sheltering over a million Muslim minority Rohingyas who fled their home in Rakhine and took refuge in Bangladesh to evade persecution, particularly after a 2017 army crackdown but the current crisis visibly has little to do with the Rohingyas.