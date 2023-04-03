BGB, police units cancel Iftar mahfils after PM's call

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and different units of Bangladesh Police under the Home Ministry have cancelled their scheduled Iftar mahfils soon after the Prime Minister's call to help the poor instead of holding parties. 

"We have postponed Iftar mahfils of police and other forces under the Home Ministry," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told BSS on 29 March.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all to help the poor instead of holding Iftar mahfils in the holy month of Ramadan.

Bangladesh Police cancelled their Iftar mahfil which was scheduled to be held at Police Staff College (PSC) Convention Hall at Mirpur on 29 March. 

The BGB also called off its pre-arranged Iftar mahfil. 

Apart from this, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the Special Branch (SB) of Police and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also refrained from holding their planned Iftar mahfils.

Besides, Awami League and its associate organisations are not holding Iftar mahfils as the party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to help the poor instead of arranging Iftar mahfils.

