BGB members deployed in capital, Ctg, Bogura

The government has deployed eight platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in the capital ahead of BNP's three-day blockade starting Tuesday.

Additionally, a required number of BGB platoons will be dispatched nationwide to maintain law and order, BGB Assistant Director Sheikh told The Business Standard tonight while confirming about the deployment.

He said these platoons will conduct patrols in various parts of the country, including major highways.

A total of four platoons of BGB have been deployed in two platoons in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram for overall security along with keeping the Dhaka-Chattogram highway normal during the blockade.

Another four platoons (80 members) of BGB were deployed in Bogurat to maintain the law and order situation amid BNP-Jamaat blockade, confirmed Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

They have been patrol the district from morning.

Officials of the district police said due to the announcement of blockade, security measures have been strengthened by identifying important places in the district.

Along with BGB, RAB-12 are also on the ground in Bogura to maintain law and order siege. The agency will have two patrol teams in Bogura to conduct their patrolling activities across the highways of the district. A reserve team will be ready in the camp to handle any untoward situation.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander (Superintendent of Police) Mir Monir Hossain said that all types of communication and transportation including railways in Bogura will be monitored. If anyone wants to sabotage anywhere, they will be obstructed.