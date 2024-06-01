BGB joins in firefighting Ukhia Rohingya camp fire

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday assisted firefighting units at Ukhia Rohingya camp-13 fire in Coxs Bazar and also conducted rescue assistance.

At least 200 shanties were gutted in the fire incident that broke out at around 1:00 pm in the Block No. D/1 and D/2 of Rohingya Refugee camp-13 under Palongkhali union of the Ukhia upazila. However, no casualties were reported in the fire.

Being informed, the members of Balukhali BOP and Palangkhali BOP under Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) immediately rushed to the spot. The BGB members worked tirelessly to control the law-and-order situation in the surrounding area including assisting in firefighting and conducting rescue operations there.

Later, with the help of 2 units of firefighting units and the efforts of BGB members, the fire was completely brought under control at 2:00 pm, said Lt. Col. Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Director (Operations)of Coxs Bazar BGB Region Headquarters.