BGB issued a warning against single-line fencing along Indo- Bangladesh border in Tripura

A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

Border fencing construction on the Indo-Bangladesh border near Parshuram in the Feni district has allegedly been halted following an objection from the BGB, says Times of India.

Due to land constraints and in an effort to minimise disturbance to the lives of people residing along the border, India and Bangladesh had agreed to erect a single-line wire fence at the zero line in a few patches of Tripura.

This measure was aimed at preventing illegal movement and activities between the two countries, although the Indira-Mujib pact suggested carrying out fencing beyond 150 yards from the actual border.

While the government of Tripura attempted to cover its 856 kilometres of the border with Bangladesh using barbed wire, this proved inconvenient for people living in a few bordering locations. According to the agreements, the Indian authorities have erected single-line fencing along the zero line. of the border in a few places. However, officials stated that in the case of Muhuric the BGB raised objections.

The BGB raised its first objection on Thursday, however the Indian authorities allowed construction to continue. A warning was issued on Friday when construction was not halted, leading to a flag meeting at the zero point of Muhurighat between BGB and BSF officials.

The hours-long meeting yielded no resolution, and both the BSF and BGB decided to halt the construction works for the next two days until final decisions are made by top officials of both nations.