BGB intensifies patrolling, surveillance at border

Bangladesh

UNB
07 August, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 11:02 pm

Related News

BGB intensifies patrolling, surveillance at border

UNB
07 August, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 11:02 pm
BGB intensifies patrolling, surveillance at border

Following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, there has been an increase in attempts by certain corrupt and criminal individuals to flee the country.

In response, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has ramped up its border patrols and intelligence monitoring.

The BGB has also requested the public's assistance in reporting any suspected attempts to escape the country. Information can be reported by calling +8801769-600682 or +8801769-620954.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This request was made in a press release issued by the BGB headquarters on Wednesday.

As a result of the enhanced patrols and intelligence efforts, the BGB detained four individuals: one at the Sonamasjid ICP in Chapainawabganj, one at the Benapole ICP in Jashore, and two at the Darshana ICP in Chuadanga.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

4h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos