BGB intensifies patrolling, surveillance at border

Following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, there has been an increase in attempts by certain corrupt and criminal individuals to flee the country.

In response, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has ramped up its border patrols and intelligence monitoring.

The BGB has also requested the public's assistance in reporting any suspected attempts to escape the country. Information can be reported by calling +8801769-600682 or +8801769-620954.

This request was made in a press release issued by the BGB headquarters on Wednesday.

As a result of the enhanced patrols and intelligence efforts, the BGB detained four individuals: one at the Sonamasjid ICP in Chapainawabganj, one at the Benapole ICP in Jashore, and two at the Darshana ICP in Chuadanga.