BGB helps 51 low-income families in Satkhira

Rice, pulses, potatoes, oil and salt were distributed among them. 

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday morning provided food aid to 51 low-income families living by the Kakdanga border in Satkhira who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rice, pulses, potatoes, oil and salt were distributed among them. 

Commanding officer of Satkhira BGB-33 Battalion, Lt Colonel Al Mahmud said, "Low-income people have become the most helpless during this pandemic. Today, BGB has provided food items to 51 low-income families to help them. This humanitarian assistance will continue."

Commander Lt Col. Mohammad Al-Mahmud, Abu Taher Patwari, Company Commander, Kakdanga Border Outpost, Taluigachha BOP Commander Harun Rashid and others were present during the distribution of food items.
 

BGB / aid / Satkhira

