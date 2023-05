BGB director general visits Banglabandha ICP

Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday visited Banglabandha Integrated Check Post of BGB's Panchagarh Battalion.

During the visit, the director general paid a courtesy call on India's Border Security Force North Bengal Frontier Inspector General Shri Ajai Singh with a view to increase mutual amity and trust between the two forces, reads a press release.

Earlier, the director general visited Thakurgaon Sector, Thakurgaon Battalion, Thakurgaon Border Guard Hospital and Battalion headquarter of Panchagarh Battalion.

He also visited Banglabandha border outpost of Panchagarh and Magurmari border outpost of Nilphamari Battalion.