BGB Director General inspects Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahgram border

Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan visited Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahgram and Panbari border areas in Patgram of Lalmonirhat on Saturday (11 February).

He visited BGB's Rangpur Region headquarters and Rangpur Battalion as part of his inspection of operational, training and administrative activities of various units of BGB, said a press release.

At Tin Bigha Corridor, a team of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gave a guard of honor to the BGB director general. He exchanged greetings with the BSF members.

Later he visited Angarpota-Dahgram and Panbari border areas and spoke to the local public representatives and inquired about the general people.

During the visit, the BGB director general exchanged greetings with the BGB members on duty at the border and provided guidance on various operational, training and administrative issues.

He also visited Teesta Battalion and Teesta Barrage area on his way back.

Senior officers of BGB, battalion captain and other officers were present during his visit.