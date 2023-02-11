BGB Director General inspects Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahgram border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 06:43 pm

Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan visited Tin Bigha Corridor, Angarpota-Dahgram and Panbari border areas in Patgram of Lalmonirhat on Saturday (11 February).

He visited BGB's Rangpur Region headquarters and Rangpur Battalion as part of his inspection of operational, training and administrative activities of various units of BGB, said a press release.

At Tin Bigha Corridor, a team of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) gave a guard of honor to the BGB director general. He exchanged greetings with the BSF members.

Later he visited Angarpota-Dahgram and Panbari border areas and spoke to the local public representatives and inquired about the general people.

During the visit, the BGB director general exchanged greetings with the BGB members on duty at the border and provided guidance on various operational, training and administrative issues.

He also visited Teesta Battalion and Teesta Barrage area on his way back.

Senior officers of BGB, battalion captain and other officers were present during his visit.





Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

4h | Food


'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

10h | Panorama


How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

10h | Panorama


A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

9h | Panorama

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

6h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

6h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

6h | TBS Markets




