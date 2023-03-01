BGB DG visits Akhaura ICP, Laksam-Akhaura rail project site

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:06 pm

BGB DG visits Akhaura ICP, Laksam-Akhaura rail project site

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 10:06 pm
BGB DG visits Akhaura ICP, Laksam-Akhaura rail project site

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan visited Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), Laksam-Akhaura double rail track project site in Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday.

When the BGB chief reached Akhaura ICP, the Tripura frontier commander of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) welcomed him and a smartly turned-out contingent of BSF presented a guard of honour to him.

Then, he exchanged greetings with BSF members there.  Later, the BGB Director General visited Kasba Rail Station site of the Laksam-Akhaura rail project, said a press release. 

After visiting the rail project site, he told the media that the constructions of both bordering stations at Kasba in Brahmanbaria and at Salda in Cumilla and its connecting rail track remained suspended for months following objections from India.

"It is one of our important national projects. Recently, Bangladesh and India have had a positive discussion in this regard. Effective communication between BGB-BSF is also going on in this regard."

He expressed hope that the construction work of the rail lines at the two portions will be resumed soon.   

The BSF has raised the objection on the allegation that Salda and Kasba portions of the rail lines are within 150 yards of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Later, the BGB chief took part in a special darbar of all BGB members of the region at Sarail Region headquarters and gave various instructions regarding operational, administrative, and training.

BGB Sarail Region Commander, senior officers and battalion commander, and other officers were present.

The project to build the 72-kilometre-long dual-gauge double rail lines on the Akhaura–Laksam section at a cost of Tk6,504.5 crore was approved in December 2014 to reduce transport costs, and improve logistics along strategic corridors for domestic and sub-regional trade.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

15h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

15h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

3h | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

10h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

12h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod