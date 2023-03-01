BGB DG visits Akhaura ICP, Laksam-Akhaura rail project site

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan visited Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), Laksam-Akhaura double rail track project site in Brahmanbaria district on Wednesday.

When the BGB chief reached Akhaura ICP, the Tripura frontier commander of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) welcomed him and a smartly turned-out contingent of BSF presented a guard of honour to him.

Then, he exchanged greetings with BSF members there. Later, the BGB Director General visited Kasba Rail Station site of the Laksam-Akhaura rail project, said a press release.

After visiting the rail project site, he told the media that the constructions of both bordering stations at Kasba in Brahmanbaria and at Salda in Cumilla and its connecting rail track remained suspended for months following objections from India.

"It is one of our important national projects. Recently, Bangladesh and India have had a positive discussion in this regard. Effective communication between BGB-BSF is also going on in this regard."

He expressed hope that the construction work of the rail lines at the two portions will be resumed soon.

The BSF has raised the objection on the allegation that Salda and Kasba portions of the rail lines are within 150 yards of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Later, the BGB chief took part in a special darbar of all BGB members of the region at Sarail Region headquarters and gave various instructions regarding operational, administrative, and training.

BGB Sarail Region Commander, senior officers and battalion commander, and other officers were present.

The project to build the 72-kilometre-long dual-gauge double rail lines on the Akhaura–Laksam section at a cost of Tk6,504.5 crore was approved in December 2014 to reduce transport costs, and improve logistics along strategic corridors for domestic and sub-regional trade.