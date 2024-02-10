BGB detains 4 Rohingyas from Patgram border

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained four Rohingya refugees from Lalmonirhat's Patgram border on Friday afternoon.

The detainees are Abdullah, 24, his wife Sharifa Begum, 19, and their daughter 27 months old Rinus Bibi and Amena Begum, 15.

Ferdous Wahid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station, said the Rohingyas were roaming near the corridor post area of Patgram Upazila's Dahagram Union border on Friday afternoon.

Finding them suspicious, the patrol team of 51-BGB detained them.

Later, BGB handed them over to Patgram Police Station.

During the questioning, the detainees confessed that they were citizens of Myanmar and residents of Ukhia Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the paramilitary force detained a Rohingya woman named Ramida Begum (21) while she was roaming in the Panbari border area in Kuchlibari union of Patgram upazila.

"Necessary measures are being taken to send the Rohingyas in police custody to their respective camps," added the OC.