BGB Day-2021 being observed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:26 pm

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today is observing its founding anniversary through different programs at its Pilkhana headquarters as well as its all battalions across the country.

Marking the day, the official parade-2021 of BGB was held at Pilkhana headquarters on Sunday 10am.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam joined the BGB Day parade.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the BGB Day-2021 ceremony at the paramilitary forces headquarters here as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

On behalf of the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan handed over the Padak (Award) to BGB personnel for their outstanding performance.

Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the newly constructed Border Conference Centre on the occasion.

Besides, a delegation of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) led by its Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, who arrived in Dhaka at the invitation of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday, also joined the events organised on the occasion of BGB Day-2021.

