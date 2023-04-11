BGB chief visits Ghumdhum border, greets Myanmar border guards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 01:12 pm

Photo: BGB
Photo: BGB

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, BAM, NDC, PSC, visited Ghumdhum border in Naikxyongchari upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday.

During the visit, the BGB chief paid a courtesy call to Lt Col Kyaw Naing Soe, commander of Border Guard Police (BGP) No 2 of the Myanmar Border Guard Force, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Ghumdhum.

The meeting was aimed at improving bilateral relations and increasing mutual goodwill between the border guard forces of Bangladesh and Myanmar, reads a BGB press release.

The BGB director general greeted the members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) with gifts on the occasion of the upcoming Chaitra Sankranti, Pahela Boishakh and Biju festivals, which is known as Sangrain by the Marmas.

They, at the time, participated in a photo session, also attended by BGB Headquarters' additional director general (operations and training), Cox's Bazar region commander, Ramu sector commander, captain of Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) along with other officers of BGB and BGP.

BGB Chief Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan visited Ramu sector Hheadquarters, Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB), Shahpari island BOP and Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) under Cox's Bazar Region on 10-11 April as part of the inspection of operational, training and administrative activities of various units of BGB.

During the visit, he interacted with  BGB officers and soldiers of all ranks and gave them various directions on operational, training and administrative matters.

