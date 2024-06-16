BGB chief orders heightened vigilance along Bangladesh-Myanmar border

Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited Saint Martin’s Island and the southeastern border region adjacent to Myanmar today (16 June). Photo: UNB

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has directed BGB members to remain vigilant along the Myanmar border in response to recent unrest in the area.

During his visit to Saint Martin's Island and the southeastern border region adjacent to Myanmar today (16 June), Major General Siddiqui emphasised the importance of preparedness in handling any potential situation.

He expressed his gratitude to the BGB personnel for their efficient performance under challenging conditions on the remote island.

In addition, the BGB chief provided directives on operational, training, and administrative matters, emphasising the importance of maintaining the country's sovereignty and border security.