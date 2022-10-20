BGB calls on BSF to take measures to prevent drug smuggling through border 

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has urged the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to take necessary measures to stop drug smuggling across the border.

The BGB made the call at a sector commander-level flag meeting held at the BOP conference room adjacent to Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost on Thursday (20 October).

Cumilla Sector Commander Colonel Maruful Abedin led the BGB delegation while Gokulnagar Sector Commander Rajesh Singh Kanwar led the BSF side.

The meeting also discussed various issues such as maintaining cordial relations between the border forces of the two countries, illegal border crossing and crossing the zero line.