BGB, BSF will jointly stop border killings: BGB director general

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:55 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Shakil Ahmed has said the border guard forces of Bangladesh and India will jointly put an end to border killings.

"Border killings are unexpected. We will collaborate in order to stop these incidents. There is no lack of cordiality between BGB and BSF on this matter," he said while distributing blankets among the destitute at Kalikacchho School ground in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria Monday (2 January).

Regarding the suspension of the construction work of Akhaura immigration building due to BSF's obstruction, the BGB chief said, "BGB or the BSF conducts development activities within 150 yards of the border on mutual agreement. The construction work at Akhaura will resume soon. We are discussing the matter. The reason behind the suspension has been resolved."

BGB's northeast region unit distributed blankets to 500 people of Sarail upazila today.

Mentioning that about 4,000 winter clothes have been distributed in the region, Shakil Ahmed said the BGB has provided health services to 6,500 people.

Brigadier General Shahidul Islam, commander of the northeast region; and Lt Colonel Syed Arman Arif, commanding officer of the 25th battalion, were present among others.
 

