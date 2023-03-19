BGB, BSF discuss effective border management

India's Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Sujoy Lal Thaosen met with a senior Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) official to discuss effective border management strategies, including measures to prevent drug trafficking, reports The Economic Times

He met the BGB official while visiting the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura on Friday (17 March).

"During a meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) regional commander of Sarail, Brigadier General Mohammad Shahid Islam, at the Agartala-Akhura Integrated Checkpost (ICP), effective border management strategies, including measures to prevent drug trafficking, were discussed," he said.