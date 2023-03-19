BGB, BSF discuss effective border management

Bangladesh

19 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:12 am

Related News

BGB, BSF discuss effective border management

19 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:12 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

India's Border Security Force (BSF) Director General,  Sujoy Lal Thaosen met with a senior Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) official to discuss effective border management strategies, including measures to prevent drug trafficking, reports The Economic Times

He met the BGB official while visiting the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura on  Friday (17 March).

"During a meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) regional commander of Sarail, Brigadier General Mohammad Shahid Islam, at the Agartala-Akhura Integrated Checkpost (ICP), effective border management strategies, including measures to prevent drug trafficking, were discussed," he said.

Top News

BGB / BSF / Bangladesh-India border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

1h | Panorama
Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

19h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

19h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

23h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

14h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

16h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

13h | TBS Stories
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body