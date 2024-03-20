BGB, BSF allow Bangladeshi sisters to see their dead mother in India one last time

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:33 am

Photo: X/ @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL
Photo: X/ @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL

Collaboration between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the BGB has allowed two sisters to see their deceased mother, a resident of India at the Zero Line at the border.

The farewell took place at the border of West Bengal.

Shakiya Bewa, a resident of Matiyari village in Nadia, passed away on Monday(18 March). When her daughters, living across the border, were informed over the phone, they requested for a last glimpse of their mother.

A panchayat member approached the Company Commander of the Banpur Border Outpost, manned by troops of the 32Bn BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The Company Commander immediately got in touch with his counterpart in Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and a flag meeting was arranged. The woman's mortal remains would be placed on the Zero Line so her daughters and other relatives from Bangladesh could approach and pay their respects.

The sombre occasion passed while troops of the BSF and BGB looked on.

"Both the daughters Shahida Bibi and Sofeda Bibi, their relatives as well as villagers have expressed gratitude to the BSF for this humanitarian gesture. The BGB also cooperated with us. While our troops maintain vigil along the international boundary with Bangladesh and are extremely strict when it comes to dealing with wrongdoers, they also ensure the emotional and social wellbeing of the border population. The BSF is against those with malicious intent but upholds humanity and values," said AK Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

