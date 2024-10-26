BGB brings back 2 Bangladeshi minors after 2.5 months in Arakan army custody

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 05:43 pm

The recused are Md Shabab, 14, and Md Abdur Rahman, 12, both from Paschim Phuler Dail area of Teknaf’s Hnila union

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has successfully brought back two Bangladeshi minors who were held captive by Myanmar's Arakan Army for two months and 13 days.

Yesterday (25 October), the two minors were handed over to the BGB at the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchar upazila of Bandarban, Lt Col Abdullah Al Masruque, commander of BGB-34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar, told The Business Standard.

The recused are Md Shabab, 14, and Md Abdur Rahman, 12, both from Paschim Phuler Dail area of Teknaf's Hnila union, he said.

BGB rescues 16 fishermen after six days in Arakan army custody

"On 13 August, the two went fishing in the Naf River and drifted towards Dublar Char Island in Myanmar, where they were captured by the Arakan Army.

"Upon receiving information from their families, the BGB contacted the Arakan Army and managed to bring them back to Bangladesh. The teenagers have been handed over to their families," the commander added.

