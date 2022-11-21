BGB-BGP high level meeting from 23 November

The eighth high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) will begin in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from Wednesday (23 November).

The five-day-long meeting will discuss bilateral security issues including the prevention of yaba smuggling into Bangladesh.

"The meeting will basically discuss the trans-border crime, human trafficking, illegal border crossings, and Rohingya repartition among others on the agenda," said Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman, director (operations) BGB.

When asked about the recent shelling incident, the BGB official said that they will put focus on the overall border situation at the meeting.

He added that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the meetings weren't held in the previous years.

A nine-member team led by BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed will participate in the meeting to be held between 23-27 November.

The BGB and BGP held the seventh high-level border conference at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka in 2020.

The high-level meeting between the border security forces is taking place after a period of Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension.

Myanmar mortar shells landed on Bangladesh territory multiple times along with firing. Myanmar also violated Bangladesh's airspace a number of times.

The shelling killed a Rohingya youth on the zero-line in mid-September, putting BGB on high alert.

BGP later apologised for shelling inside the Bangladesh border and violating its airspace.

BGB earlier strongly protested against such acts committed by the Myanmar armed forces.

The Myanmar border force also promised that such incidents will not happen in the future while attending a battalion-level flag meeting with the BGB.

Meanwhile, the Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas till 27 November as part of high-security measures.

On 10 October, law enforcement agencies started a joint drive against the underground extremists and criminals in the district.