BGB alert, none from Myanmar can enter Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday said BGB has been instructed to remain vigilant so that not a single Myanmar citizen can now enter Bangladesh amid the deteriorated situation in Rakhine state.

"Our agencies are better prepared," he told reporters at his office at the foreign affairs ministry.

He noted that they do not see any exodus like 2017 because there are hardly any Rohingya living in the areas where conflicts are happening.

"What is happening in Myanmar is their internal issue and we are giving utmost importance to keep our border secure," the state minister also said.

He said, "We warned the Myanmar side twice in August following mortar shells landing in our territory from Myanmar and lodged strong protest in this regard."

Responding to a question, the state minister said Bangladesh's air space was not violated this time.

"We do not want to step into Myanmar's provocation or trap," he also said, adding that they [Myanmar side] will have a strategic benefit if they can move it in such a unilateral direction.

Explaining it, he said, "They might put some blame on us for the problem we are in with the Rohingya."

Shahriar also said Bangladesh will keep the diplomatic community informed in advance so that they can understand the situation well if any untoward incident happens.

"As we have seen before, Myanmar shows true intention to take their citizens back only when they face pressure from the international community," he continued.

He further said, "We got virtually engaged twice with Myanmar recently to discuss the repatriation issue. It has come a long way. There are some issues of verification. We are Working on those."

The Myanmar side agreed to sit with Bangladesh and the meeting is likely to be held in-person, he added.