BFUJ, DUJ demand arrest of those attacked journalists during New Market mayhem

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) today demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack on journalists during the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders last night.

"Those who attacked journalists during their professional duties are terrorists," said leaders of the journalist bodies.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad, and DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain made the remarks in a joint statement and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

Noting that such incidents also took place for several times in the past, they said this kind of incident is taking place repeatedly as the attackers, who are terrorists, get scot-free with the patronisation of some vested quarters.

These terrorists are the enemy of the country, the nation and the government, the journalist leaders said, adding that they want to gag the voice of news media by attacking on the journalists during their professional duties.

"Such kind of ill-activities must be prevented at any cost," they said.

The journalist leaders also demanded improved treatment and compensation for the journalists injured during the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders.