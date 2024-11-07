BFIU seizes bank accounts of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has seized all bank accounts of former national cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The BFIU confirmed this to journalists last night.

On 2 October, the agency summoned all the bank account information of Shakib and his wife Umm Ahmed Shishir and their business organisations to investigate manipulations and financial irregularities in the capital market.

After the investigation, BFIU seized all his bank accounts on the orders of the government.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the capital market regulatory body, fined Shakib Tk 50 lakh on September 24 for violating the securities law by manipulating the shares of Paramount Insurance.