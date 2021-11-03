BFIU seeks bank details of 23 e-commerce companies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:45 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to provide account and transaction information of 23 digital platforms and 29 executives related to the firms.

The digital platforms include – Daraz and Priyo Shop.

The BFIU issued a letter with the directives on Tuesday, said a higher official of the BFIU.

The directive also suggested banks provide information about the firms and companies.

The move comes at a time when the government is probing the malpractices of controversial e-commerce platforms as many of them have repeatedly failed to return back their customers' money after failing to deliver products.

In its letter issued to banks, BFIU also asked for the account information of firms, including Infinity Marketing, Annex Worldwide, Shadhin, Akasnil, Sreshtho.com, Alif World, Bangladesh Deal and e-shop India.

Intelligence agencies have blacklisted total 49 e-commerce platforms, informed Additional Secretary of commerce ministry AHM Shafiquzzaman, also the head of 15-member Cabinet committee on e-commerce, on Monday.

"The agencies have also recommended to take action against the companies. We will send the lists to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit," the additional secretary added.

A large number of customers have been deceived by various e-commerce companies, including Evaly, Eorange, and Dhamaka, even after paying prices in advance.

To curb such fraud and protect the interests of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the management of digital commerce, which calls for the use of escrow services.

Later, the Cabinet formed a committee to restore discipline in the industry and protect customers and merchants from further losses.

