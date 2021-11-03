BFIU seek bank account details of 23 e-commerce companies

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has sought bank account details and transaction information of 23 e-commerce platforms-- including Daraz and Priyo Shop.

It also asked the banks to provide similar information on 29 executives working in the firms.

The BFIU, on Tuesday, issued a letter to all the banks seeking details of these platforms, says a higher official of the intelligence agency.

The directive also sought detailed information about the firms and companies.

BFIU will provide the bank details of 23 e-commerce firms to the cabinet on 11 November, subject to receiving the documents from the banks, the official added.

According to the BFIU, three intelligence agencies recently provided a separate list of E-commerce units to the commerce ministry. Of those, the BFIU has already collected bank details and other information about many controversial e-commerce platforms.

Earlier, the BFIU had frozen the bank accounts of several E-commerce companies and law enforcers have arrested owners of some of those companies, following cases filed against them.

Earlier, the intelligence agency collected bank details and other information of 10 more e-commerce companies, including Evaly, Alesha Mart and E-orange.