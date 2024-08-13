Banks ordered to freeze accounts of Palak, wife

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

Banks ordered to freeze accounts of Palak, wife

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August)

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 06:39 pm
Former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy
Former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. File Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and his wife Arifa Jesmin.

The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August).

In the letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of their families and any companies owned by the two.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Junaid Ahmed Palak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

1h | Videos
Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2h | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

3h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

4h | Videos