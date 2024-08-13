Banks ordered to freeze accounts of Palak, wife
The BFIU has sent a letter to all banks in this regard today (13 August)
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has ordered all banks to freeze the accounts of former ICT minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and his wife Arifa Jesmin.
In the letter, seen by The Business Standard, the BFIU also asked banks to freeze the accounts of their families and any companies owned by the two.