BFIU issues directive to stop financial relations with banned 'Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya'

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a financial intelligence agency working to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, asked all to stop business and financial relations with the banned militant organisation 'Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya'.

After the militant organisation was banned by the government, the BFIU issued a directive on Tuesday, adding that any business relationship with this organisation is ordered to stop or face legal action.

The directive applies to all scheduled banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance, money changers, any company or institution that remits or transfers money or value in the country, stock dealers and stock brokers, portfolio managers and merchant bankers, security custodians, asset managers, non-profit organisations, BFIU sent to Private Development Corporations, Co-operative Societies, Real Estate Developers, Precious Metals or Stone Trading Firms, Trust and Company Service Providers, Lawyers, Notaries, Other Legal Professionals and Accountants.

BFIU Director Md Rafiqul Islam issued the directive . Earlier on 9 August, the public security division, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification banning the militant organisation.