BFIU freezes ex-FM Hasan Mahmud, family’s bank accounts

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed all the banks in the country to freeze the accounts of former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and his family members.

A higher-up of the financial watchdog confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (11 August).

Earlier, Hasan was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) while attempting to flee the country on Tuesday (6 August).

"He was trying to catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) official said.

Hasan served both as the foreign minister and the Information minister in former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government.