Kamruzzaman Saidi Shohag released after questioning, says money was for factory payments 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 05:24 pm

Related News

Kamruzzaman Saidi Shohag released after questioning, says money was for factory payments 

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 05:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kamruzzaman Saidi Shohag, who was taken to the army headquarters after students found sacks filled with money in his car, was freed after questioning. 

The money was meant for payments related to his factory. 

After ascertaining the source and reason for the money, Sadi was released. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The confusion arose when students handed him over to the army after a stop-and-search in the capital's Uttara. 

Saidi, also the editor and publisher of the Ajker Dainik, was detained as students said he could not clearly answer what the source of such large sums of money was.

Saidi is also the business partner of BFIU chief Masud Biswas. Saidi is the owner of Five S Trading.  

Army then came and took Saidi along with another accomplice from a Prado car in Uttara House Building area on the ​​Gazipur-Dhaka highway around 4pm. 

An eye-witness said, "I was crossing the highway on foot. At that time a speeding car almost hit me. The students stopped the car, searched it and caught two people inside with bags of money. Meanwhile, the driver fled. Later they handed over the car to the army."

Army officer-in-charge Mahbub told reporters at first that they were not sure where the money came from.

Qatar University student Abdul Qayyum, who was responsible for the traffic in the house building area, also said the people in the car could not clarify what the money was for.

Top News

BFIU / detain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

8h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

23h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

Dr Yunus vows to bring change, make new government people-friendly

58m | Videos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya passed away

1h | Videos
Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's message to A. League leaders and workers

5h | Videos
Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

Overnight Gunfire at ECB: Why?

5h | Videos