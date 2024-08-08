Kamruzzaman Saidi Shohag released after questioning, says money was for factory payments 

Kamruzzaman Saidi Shohag, who was taken to the army headquarters after students found sacks filled with money in his car, was freed after questioning.

The money was meant for payments related to his factory.

After ascertaining the source and reason for the money, Sadi was released.

The confusion arose when students handed him over to the army after a stop-and-search in the capital's Uttara.

Saidi, also the editor and publisher of the Ajker Dainik, was detained as students said he could not clearly answer what the source of such large sums of money was.

Saidi is also the business partner of BFIU chief Masud Biswas. Saidi is the owner of Five S Trading.

Army then came and took Saidi along with another accomplice from a Prado car in Uttara House Building area on the ​​Gazipur-Dhaka highway around 4pm.

An eye-witness said, "I was crossing the highway on foot. At that time a speeding car almost hit me. The students stopped the car, searched it and caught two people inside with bags of money. Meanwhile, the driver fled. Later they handed over the car to the army."

Army officer-in-charge Mahbub told reporters at first that they were not sure where the money came from.

Qatar University student Abdul Qayyum, who was responsible for the traffic in the house building area, also said the people in the car could not clarify what the money was for.