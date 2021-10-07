Beximco to build country's largest solar power plant

Beximco Limited got the nod from the government to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 280 MW at a cost of Tk1,700 crore in Gaibandha.

It will be the country's largest solar power plant.

Beximco has launched Green Sukuk bonds of Tk3,000 crore to build the new solar power plant.

Earlier, the company signed two power purchase agreements with the Power Development Board to supply 200 MW and 30 MW solar-generated electricity.

The two power plants - located in Gaibandha and Panchagarh - are under construction.

The company expects that the plants will commercially open in mid-2022.