Bangladesh India agree to boost coop in common rivers and water resource management

TBS Report 
19 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:30 pm

File photo
File photo

Bangladesh and India has agreed to boost cooperation in the areas of common rivers and water resource management.

Both sides also agreed to work closely on IT and cyber security, renewable energy, agriculture and food security, sustainable trade, climate change and disaster management.

Acknowledging the excellent bilateral ties shared between the two countries, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Indian counterpart D Jaishankar reiterated the importance of closer cooperation at the seventh round of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC), held in New Delhi on June 19.

"Our Border Guarding Forces is committed to combating trans-border crimes. We must continue to work together to make sure that the border remains crime-free," Jaishankar said. 

He lauded Bangladesh for being India's largest development partner and largest trade partner in the region.

The ministers expressed satisfaction that despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries have worked closer than ever before in every sector.

Indian foreign minister highlighted other bilateral landmarks the countries achieved recently including the launch of the trailer of the jointly-produced biopic, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", at the Cannes Film Festival; the Bangabandhu Chair at Delhi University; the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition; the improvement in project delivery and disbursement; the inauguration of the Maitri Bridge over River Feni and the start of the third passenger train, Mitali Express. 

"So, we now look forward to working with you to take our ties to new domains- Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, startups, Fintech," added Jaishankar.

Focusing on the environmental concerns, the Indian minister said comprehensive management of 54 shared rivers and their conservation are areas that Bangladesh and India need to work together as part of their commitment to climate action. 

The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on September 29, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his visit in New Delhi, Foreign Minister Momen is scheduled to pay courtesy call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other dignitaries of the Indian government.

It was agreed that the 8th round of India-Bangladesh JCC will be held in Bangladesh in 2023.

 

