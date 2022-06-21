Best of India Expo showcasing Indian Products and Services to Start from 23rd June

"The Federation of Indian Export Organisations'' (FIEO) in Association with the ''High Commission of India, Bangladesh'' is organizing the "Best of India Expo 2022", to be held from 23 – 25 June, 2022 at International Convention City of Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

The "Best of India Expo 2022" will showcase the best quality products from India in the top 10-12 sectors of Bangladesh. It will showcase Food & Agro products (Frozen Foods, Spices, Tea & Coffee, etc.), Textiles & Made-Ups, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Cotton & Jute products, Home Appliances & Consumer durables, Plastics and its articles, Engineering goods, Homeware & Kitchenware, Building & Construction products & Tourism etc, reads a press release.

The similarities between the history and culture of Bangladesh and India have created strong ties between the two countries. India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership. These two neighboring countries have celebrated 50 years of harmony.

Bangladesh and India are working together to further strengthen political, economic, trade, and cultural ties. The Best of India Expo is an initiative of Govt of India to further strengthen & deepen the bilateral trade and economic ties between India and Bangladesh and take the mutual engagements to the next level. Bangladesh is amongst the fastest growing countries in South Asia in terms of development and is currently India's top trading partner in South Asia while India is Bangladesh's second largest trading partner.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have been more than 50 years old. During the COVID epidemic, Bangladesh and India extended their hands of cooperation to each other and "Best of India Expo-2022" is expected to take this friendship further.

''Federation of Indian Export Organisations'' popularly known as 'FIEO' is an apex body of the Government of India Set up in 1965 by Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India to focus the efforts of all stakeholders engaged in promotion of trade from the country, FIEO is partner of Govt. of India to boost International Trade from India.

FIEO provides the crucial interface between the International Trading community of India with the Central and State Governments, Financial Institutions, Ports, Railways, Surface Transport and all engaged in Export Trade Facilitation. The Federation directly and indirectly serves the interests of over 200,000 exporters from every Industry and Services sector in the country.

Fifty-plus Indian companies are participating. The event is supported by the India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries (IBCCI).

The exhibitions will be open to the public every day from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm.

