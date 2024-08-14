BERC staff demand removal of current chairman, commissioners

UNB
14 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:04 pm

All the permanent staff of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) have demanded removal of the existing chairman, commissioners and deputed officials from the regulatory body and make the commission a truly independent body to take decisions on fixing the prices of energy products.

They also submitted a memorandum to the chief advisor of interim government to press home their 4-point demand in line with the spirit of the anti-discrimination movement of the students that had removed the autocratic Awami League government.

The demands also include appointment of new chairman and commissioners as per Article 7 of the BERC Act 2003 and stopping appointment of top officials through deputation, cancellation of the government's ordinance and returning the authority to the commission to fix prices of power, gas and other petroleum products, reforming the commission and appointment of capable manpower to protect the interest of the consumers and ensuring regular promotion of the existing permanent employees and officials.

The BERC staff said their regular promotions have been stuck up by the appointment of officials through deputation from outside the organizations.

They also alleged that the existing chairman and other commissioners who were appointed violating the BERC rules show their voluptuous attitudes in fixing energy prices which made the BERC an ineffective organization.

They also threatened to go on strike if their demands are not met by August 15.

