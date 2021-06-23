Bepza, home ministry sign deal to speed up One Stop Service 

In order to ease services for foreign investors and employees working in the export processing zones in the country, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the home ministry.

From now, the foreign nationals working here would get security clearance, visa extension and other services easily online, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

Bepza signed this agreement as a part of making the One-Stop-Service more convenient for investors and employees.

Bepza Member (investment promotion), Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Joint Secretary of Home Ministry, Ali Reza Siddiquee signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others from Bepza— Member (engineering), Mohammad Faruque Alam; Member (finance), Nafisa Banu; Secretary, Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury; General Manager (public relations), Nazma Binte Alamgir, were present on the occasion.

