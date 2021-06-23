Bepza, home ministry sign deal to speed up One Stop Service 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:42 pm

Related News

Bepza, home ministry sign deal to speed up One Stop Service 

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:42 pm
Bepza, home ministry sign deal to speed up One Stop Service 

In order to ease services for foreign investors and employees working in the export processing zones in the country, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the home ministry.  

From now, the foreign nationals working here would get security clearance, visa extension and other services easily online, said a media statement issued on Wednesday. 

Bepza signed this agreement as a part of making the One-Stop-Service more convenient for investors and employees. 

Bepza Member (investment promotion), Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Joint Secretary of Home Ministry, Ali Reza Siddiquee signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others from Bepza— Member (engineering), Mohammad Faruque Alam; Member (finance), Nafisa Banu; Secretary, Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury; General Manager (public relations), Nazma Binte Alamgir, were present on the occasion.
 

Bangladesh / BEPZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

32m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder