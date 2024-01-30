Bengali New Year to be celebrated in New York on 13-14 April 

Bangladesh

BSS
30 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

Bengali New Year to be celebrated in New York on 13-14 April 

BSS
30 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 06:42 pm
Jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year in 2022. Photo: Joy Saha
Jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year in 2022. Photo: Joy Saha

Bangladeshi expats will celebrate Bengali New Year in New York City from 13-14 April.

The programme will include Sotokonthe Borsho Boron (welcoming of Bengali New Year with chorus song by 100 people), Mangal Shobhajatra, puppet show, bioscope, theatre, folk songs and so on, said a press release received here today.

NRB World, an organisation of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), will arrange the programme with the cooperation of progressive social and cultural organisations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The announcement was made recently in presence of hundreds of literary and cultural personalities at a restaurant in Jackson Heights in New York.

Rehearsals of the inaugural ceremony, Mangal Shobhajatra and welcoming of New Year in 100-voice were held on the day.

Accomplished musician impresario Mohitosh Talukder Taposh conducted the rehearsal while NRB World president Biswajit Saha presided over the announcement function.

NRB World General Secretary Tofazzal Liton moderated the function while Chittagong University Professor Hossain Kabir, actress Lutfun Nahar Lata, 100-voice rehearsal director Mahitosh Talukder, president of Prajanma 71 United States Shibli Sadek and Deputy General Secretary of the organising committee Tanveer Kaiser spoke on the occasion.

NRB World president said Pohela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be celebrated at dawn in New York during Bangladesh's leading cultural organisation Chhayanaut's celebration at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka.

Mangal Shobhajatra will also be brought out while two-day traditional Baishakhi Mela will also be arranged, Tofazzal said.

Top News

Bengali New Year / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

4h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

10h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

9m | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

1h | Videos
Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

Hamas launched an attack using unexploded Israeli bombs

1h | Videos
Kalai Ruti: famous food of Rajshahi

Kalai Ruti: famous food of Rajshahi

3h | Videos