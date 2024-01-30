Bengali New Year to be celebrated in New York on 13-14 April 

Jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year in 2022. Photo: Joy Saha

Bangladeshi expats will celebrate Bengali New Year in New York City from 13-14 April.

The programme will include Sotokonthe Borsho Boron (welcoming of Bengali New Year with chorus song by 100 people), Mangal Shobhajatra, puppet show, bioscope, theatre, folk songs and so on, said a press release received here today.

NRB World, an organisation of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), will arrange the programme with the cooperation of progressive social and cultural organisations.

The announcement was made recently in presence of hundreds of literary and cultural personalities at a restaurant in Jackson Heights in New York.

Rehearsals of the inaugural ceremony, Mangal Shobhajatra and welcoming of New Year in 100-voice were held on the day.

Accomplished musician impresario Mohitosh Talukder Taposh conducted the rehearsal while NRB World president Biswajit Saha presided over the announcement function.

NRB World General Secretary Tofazzal Liton moderated the function while Chittagong University Professor Hossain Kabir, actress Lutfun Nahar Lata, 100-voice rehearsal director Mahitosh Talukder, president of Prajanma 71 United States Shibli Sadek and Deputy General Secretary of the organising committee Tanveer Kaiser spoke on the occasion.

NRB World president said Pohela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be celebrated at dawn in New York during Bangladesh's leading cultural organisation Chhayanaut's celebration at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka.

Mangal Shobhajatra will also be brought out while two-day traditional Baishakhi Mela will also be arranged, Tofazzal said.