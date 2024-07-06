Benazir's Narayanganj bungalow to be seized today

The bunglow owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed located in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's luxurious bungalow in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila is set to be confiscated today (6 July).

Following a court order to seize the property as part of the ongoing legal action against the former IGP, district administration and Narayanganj ACC officials have left the city for Rupganj to execute the order.

ACC Narayanganj Office Deputy Director Moinul Hasan Rawshani confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS) this afternoon around 3:30pm.

Media workers gathers at the main gate of the house in Narayanganj's Rupganj upon receiving information about the confiscation. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

A team consisting of district administration and district Anti-Corruption Commission officials will conduct the raid on the bungalow located at Anand Housing in Rupganj.

Meanwhile, media workers have gathered at the main gate of the house upon receiving information about the confiscation.

As tension mounts in the area, local residents and employees of Anand Housing appear intrigued by the unfolding events from afar.

On 4 July, the Bandarban local administration assumed control of 25 acres of land in the district, valued at Tk30 crore, belonging to the former IGP.

According to local sources, Benazir accumulated 25 acres of land in the Sualak union and 100 acres in the district's Lama upazila.

The land belonging to Benazir and his daughter includes a farmhouse, cattle farm, and fish farm.

A Dhaka court on 12 June ordered the confiscation of additional properties in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

These assets include 24 kathas of land in Narayanganj's Rupganj, three kathas in Uttara, 25 acres in Bandarban, two flats in Badda, six flats in Adabar in his wife's name, and a six-story building in Gulshan.

The court also ordered the freezing of shares in private entities Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd.

On 26 May, the court mandated the attachment of properties, including four flats in Dhaka purchased under 119 deeds, four companies, and partial ownership in 15 other companies.

Additionally, four BO accounts were frozen.

On 23 May, the same court froze 33 bank accounts and attached properties listed under 83 deeds belonging to Benazir and his family.

The investigations into Benazir Ahmed's wealth began following a report published on 31 March by a daily titled, "Aladin's lamp at the house of Benazir."

Similar reports by other media outlets on 1 and 2 April fuelled widespread discussions about the significant wealth amassed by Benazir Ahmed during his police career.