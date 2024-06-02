Benazir will have to return to country if found guilty: Quader

Former inspector general of Bangladesh police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed will have to return to the country if he is found guilty of corruption, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"The Anti-Corruption Commission [ACC] is investigating the matter of Benazir Ahmed. It's a process. The government cannot do anything going outside the system," said Obaidul Quader at a press conference at the political office of the AL president in the capital's Dhanmondi today (2 June).

The bridges minister said, "If you want to talk about money laundering, you have to talk about Tarique Rahman first. Even after being convicted, he is leading a lavish life abroad with the money smuggled."

Commenting that no one can claim any country is devoid of corruption, the minister said, "Corruption in Bangladesh started during the BNP regime. No one can accuse our head of government of corruption or condoning corruption. She lives an honest life