Benazir introduces news portal Police News

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed today inaugurated a news portal 'Police News (news.police.gov.bd)' at the police headquarters this afternoon.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Media and Planning and President of News Portal Steering Committee Md Haider Ali Khan delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

Speaking as the chief guest, the IGP said: "We want to highlight positive Bangladesh through 'Police News'. It will highlight the success of drives of the police."

He said the relationship of police with the media should be institutionalized. To this end, the Golden Rules of Journalism will be followed in Police News, he added.

The Bengali version of 'Police News' was launched at the initial stage, said Benazir, adding that the English version will also be launched soon.

The news portal was launched with the initiative of Benazir to implement Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Janatar Police' and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Vision-2041'.