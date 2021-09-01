Benazir introduces news portal Police News

Bangladesh

BSS
01 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Benazir introduces news portal Police News

The news portal was launched with the initiative of Benazir to implement Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Janatar Police' and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Vision-2041'

BSS
01 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed today inaugurated a news portal 'Police News (news.police.gov.bd)' at the police headquarters this afternoon.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Media and Planning and President of News Portal Steering Committee Md Haider Ali Khan delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

Speaking as the chief guest, the IGP said: "We want to highlight positive Bangladesh through 'Police News'. It will highlight the success of drives of the police."

He said the relationship of police with the media should be institutionalized. To this end, the Golden Rules of Journalism will be followed in Police News, he added.

The Bengali version of 'Police News' was launched at the initial stage, said Benazir, adding that the English version will also be launched soon.

The news portal was launched with the initiative of Benazir to implement Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Janatar Police' and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Vision-2041'.

Top News

Police News / Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

7h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

7h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

7h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks