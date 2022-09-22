Govt issues gazette on Benazir Ahmed's retirement as IGP

TBS Report 
22 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 04:12 pm

The government has issued a gazette notification on Dr Benazir Ahmed's retirement from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police (BP).

The move comes as the senior cop will reach his retirement age on 30 September.

Also, in the same notification, he will get 18 months' basic salary and a retirement leave from 1 October this year till 30 September 2023.

According to government rules, an official goes into post-retirement leave (PRL) after turning 60.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.    

The former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general (DG) was appointed IGP on 8 April, 2020.

Benazir joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in February 1988.

He served in various capacities of Bangladesh Police where he proved his professionalism, dedication and excellence.

He has served as Superintendent of Police in various districts, Deputy Police Commissioner North-Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police-Police Headquarters, Deputy Inspector General (Finance) and Deputy Inspector General (Admin and Op) - Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner-Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Moreover, he also had the opportunity to serve as Chief Instructor in Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah and as Commandant of Police Training Center, Tangail.

He has received various professional trainings from home and abroad. Mentionable are: comprehensive security response to terrorism, Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii, United State of America; intelligence analysis and assessment, Charles Strut University, Canberra, Australia in association with Australian Crime Commission and Australian Federal Police; anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism, IMF Regional Training Center, Singapore; and HR management, UN Training Center in New York, USA.

Benazir has been blessed with accolades, awards and medals for his outstanding professionalism and dedication, among which are: Inspector General Police Exemplary Good Service Badge; UN Medal for the Service for Peace in Bosnia-1996, in Kosovo-2003, UN HQ, USA-2009; and outstanding Bangladesh Police Medal, (BPM) in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

